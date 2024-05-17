17 May 2024

FIFA president tells fans to ‘get ready’ for video game set to rival EA Games

By NewsChain Sport
17 May 2024

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says the new game it is developing to rival EA Sports’ FC24 “will be the best”.

Football’s world governing body ended its partnership with EA Sports last year, a deal which had run since 1993.

However, Infantino pointed out to his organisation’s Congress in Bangkok on Friday that the end of the partnership did not mean the end of FIFA’s involvement in gaming.

“We will develop a new e-game, because (the) football simulation game is called FIFA for hundreds of millions of children around the world.

“When they play (a) football simulation game, they play FIFA, it cannot be named something else.

“We are developing new partners and a new game which, obviously as everything we do, will be the best. So get ready for the new FIFA game.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry and Meghan arrive in Nigeria to champion Invictus Games

world news

Tory MP Natalie Elphicke in shock defection to Labour with blast at Sunak’s ‘chaotic’ rule

news

Israeli forces take control of Gaza side of Rafah crossing with Egypt

world news