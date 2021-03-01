First-team coach Matt Gill takes charge of Ipswich for Accrington clash
First-team coach Matt Gill will take charge of Ipswich for their League One trip to Accrington on Tuesday evening.
Gill, who will be assisted by Bryan Klug, has been handed the reins following the departure of manager Paul Lambert and number two Stuart Taylor on Sunday.
The club’s general manager of football operations, Lee O’Neill, told iFollow: “Matt Gill is going to step in and take charge tomorrow. He will be assisted by Bryan Klug, and all the usual first-team staff around that.
“The boys have been in good form, and the focus is 100 per cent on the game tomorrow night.”
Lambert parted company with Town by mutual consent with owner Marcus Evans revealing there had been “significant differences of opinion” during discussions over the way forward for the club.
Ipswich currently sit in eighth place in the table, two points adrift of the play-off places following wins over Hull and Doncaster in their last two games.