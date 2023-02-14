Gethin Jones netted Bolton’s third goal (Martin Rickett/PA)
14 February 2023

Five-star Bolton ease past MK Dons to move up to third in League One

By NewsChain Sport
14 February 2023

Clean sheet specialists Bolton recorded another home shutout but devastatingly turned defence into attack in a 5-0 Sky Bet League One rout of MK Dons.

Ian Evatt’s side moved up a spot to third to sit just six points off an automatic promotion place after a fifth-straight win following Saturday’s 5-0 whitewash of Peterborough with their biggest home league success this term.

Manchester City teenage loanee Luke Mbete – on his home debut – headed home his first senior goal, one of five Wanderers’ defenders to score.

Skipper Ricardo Santos, whose brace against Posh was his first goals in 118 Bolton appearances, made it three in two after seven minutes from Declan John’s corner.

The visitors’ set-piece frailty was exposed by Mbete’s strike from another John delivery before Gethin Jones made it 3-0 after 28 minutes.

Wanderers have now gone nine games and more than 16 hours in all competitions at the Unibol without conceding a goal.

Poor in defence, MK Dons were better going forward but James Trafford kept Wigan’s record intact by denying Jonathan Leko.

Centre-half Eoin Toal and substitute Randell Williams made it a great night for Wanderers’ backline with second-half strikes.

