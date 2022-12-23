Brian Graham started the ball rolling in Partick’s 5-1 victory over Inverness (Jeff Holmes/PA)
23 December 2022

Five-star Partick Thistle rout Inverness

By NewsChain Sport
23 December 2022

Partick Thistle thumped Inverness 5-1 to match their biggest cinch Championship win of the season.

Brian Graham began the rout after 16 minutes, slotting home Aidan Fitzpatrick’s cross from the left.

Kyle Turner doubled the lead six minutes before the break and Graham set up Cole McKinnon for a third soon after it.

Aaron Muirhead headed home the fourth from a corner after 57 minutes before substitute Aaron Doran pulled one back for the visitors.

Danny Mullen became Thistle’s fifth scorer on the night and Inverness’ misery was completed by the dismissal of Wallace Duffy for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

