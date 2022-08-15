15 August 2022

Fleetwood forward Paddy Lane banned for Cheltenham clash

By NewsChain Sport
15 August 2022

Paddy Lane will miss Fleetwood’s League One clash with Cheltenham due to suspension.

The forward was handed a straight red card for a bad tackle in added time in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Morecambe.

Joe Garner or Promise Omochere could step into the starting line-up if boss Scott Brown opts to stick with a 4-3-3 formation.

Carl Johnston will also be pushing for a start in midfield.

Christian Norton could make his full debut for Cheltenham.

The Stoke loan forward came off the bench as the Robins were dismissed 2-0 by Portsmouth at home on Saturday.

Midfielder Will Ferry will also be pushing for a start after his loan switch from Southampton.

The 21-year-old was another to make his Cheltenham bow off the bench at the weekend.

