Football rumours: Ajax keen on embattled former boss Erik ten Hag

By NewsChain Sport
What the papers say

Despite Erik ten Hag‘s struggles at Manchester United, Ajax are keen to reappoint their former manager if he is sacked at Old Trafford this summer, the Daily Mail reports.

Incoming Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes will take charge in talks to keep star striker Mohamed Salah, whose current deal runs until 2025, at Anfield, writes the Times.

Marcus Rashford could risk losing out if he decides to leave Manchester United, as interest from French giants Paris St Germain cools, says the i.

Players to watch

Jacob Graves: West Ham hope to sign the 23-year-old Hull centre-back this summer, says the Guardian.

Callum O’Hare: The Hammers are also keen on the 25-year-old Coventry forward, adds the same newspaper.

Marc Guehi: According to Football Insider, the Crystal Palace defender may be the best option for the Reds as Liverpool seek to replace former Cameroon international Joel Matip.

