05 August 2022

Football rumours: Chelsea consider record-bid for defender Wesley Fofana

By NewsChain Sport
What the papers say

Chelsea are mulling a record-breaking offer for 21-year-old Leicester defender Wesley Fofana after having an initial £60million bid rejected, according to the Daily Mail. The paper writes the Blues are willing to go beyond £80m – the record fee for a defender set in 2019 when Leicester sold Harry Maguire to Manchester United.

The Mirror adds that Thomas Tuchel is also eyeing 33-year-old Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose team are reportedly willing to see him go.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will walk away from a bidding war with Chelsea over 25-year-old Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to the Mirror. Hopes for a move to Old Trafford seem to have slumped amid a row over unpaid wages at Barcelona and persistent interest from Chelsea.

Manchester United will give up on a bidding war for Frenkie de Jong, according to the Mirror (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

And Tottenham are close to securing 19-year-old Udinese left-back Destiny Udogie for £21m, according to the Telegraph. The youngster would be the side’s seventh signing this summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Maxwell Cornet: The Mail reports the 25-year-old Burnley winger is set to have a medical at West Ham.

Lucas Torreira: Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports the 26-year-old Arsenal midfielder has agreed to join Galatasaray.

