Football rumours: Jude Bellingham and Frenkie de Jong on Man Utd radar
What the papers say
Manchester United could make a pitch to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham and have not closed the door on Dutchman Frenkie de Jong, according to the Manchester Evening News. A move to sign De Jong from Barcelona in the summer fell through.
The MEN also reports that West Ham are interested in signing Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka on loan in the January transfer window. The 25-year-old has played only four minutes of football for United this season.
Chelsea are looking to beat both Real Madrid and Manchester City to the signing of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol by launching a £45million move next month, The Sun writes. The 20-year-old starred for Croatia at the World Cup in Qatar.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Moises Caicedo: Sky Sports reports the 21-year-old Brighton midfielder is being monitored by Chelsea and Liverpool.
Marcus Thuram: Manchester United are looking to sign the 25-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach forward in January, according to German publication Sport Bild.
