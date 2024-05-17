Powered By Pixels
17 May 2024

Football rumours: Mauricio Pochettino confident ahead of Chelsea review

By NewsChain Sport
17 May 2024

What the papers say

The Guardian writes that Mauricio Pochettino has the backing of key figures ahead of an end-of-season review that will determine his future at Stamford Bridge.

As per the Star, Atletico Madrid are keen on signing Mason Greenwood. The 22-year-old forward is on loan at LaLiga side Getafe from Manchester United.

Thomas Tuchel wants assurances Bayern Munich will bring in a defensive midfielder and a playmaker in the summer transfer window if he is to stay at the club, with Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes understood to be a target, says the Independent.

Players to watch

Conor Gallagher: The Chelsea midfielder has no interest in moving to Newcastle, despite the club being keen on the 24-year-old, says Football Insider.

Samu Omorodion: Napoli are looking at the 20-year-old forward as a possible replacement for striker Victor Osimhen, writes Sky Sports Italy.

Alphonso Davies: Real Madrid have cooled their interest in the 23-year-old Canadian, whose contract with Bayern Munich runs out in 2025, according to COPE.

