16 August 2022

Forest Green’s league clash with Accrington postponed due to waterlogged pitch

By NewsChain Sport
16 August 2022

Forest Green’s clash at home to Accrington in Sky Bet League One has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Rovers announced the postponement on the club’s website less than an hour before the scheduled kick-off on Tuesday evening.

An Accrington statement added: “Having conducted a pitch inspection, the match referee has deemed that The Bolt New Lawn playing surface is unplayable.

“A rearranged date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.”

