Forest Green’s league clash with Accrington postponed due to waterlogged pitch
Forest Green’s clash at home to Accrington in Sky Bet League One has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Rovers announced the postponement on the club’s website less than an hour before the scheduled kick-off on Tuesday evening.
An Accrington statement added: “Having conducted a pitch inspection, the match referee has deemed that The Bolt New Lawn playing surface is unplayable.
“A rearranged date for the fixture will be confirmed in due course.”
