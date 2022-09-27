27 September 2022

Former England midfielder Fabian Delph announces retirement

By NewsChain Sport
27 September 2022

Former England midfielder Fabian Delph has announced his retirement.

The 32-year-old made 204 Premier League appearances for Everton, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Leeds and won 20 international caps.

Delph’s contract with the Toffees expired in the summer after injuries restricted him to just 21 appearances over the last two seasons.

“So today I announce my retirement with nothing but happiness and gratitude for what this beautiful game has given me,” he posted on Instagram.

“Massive shout out to my family, friends, players and staff from the amazing clubs I have been fortunate enough to represent as well as the support I have had from the fans.”

Delph was a back-to-back Premier League champion with Manchester City in 2017/18 and 2018/19.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Thirteen dead and 23 hurt in school shooting in Russia

world news

Italy shifts to the right as Giorgia Meloni’s Eurosceptic party look set to lead coalition

world news

Pound falls to all-time low against US dollar amid fears over UK tax cut plans

financial news