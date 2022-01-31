31 January 2022

Freddie Woodman ‘buzzing’ after sealing loan switch to Bournemouth

By NewsChain Sport
31 January 2022

Bournemouth have confirmed the loan signing of goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

The 24-year-old joins the Cherries on loan until the end of the season from Newcastle, where he has been since 2013.

Woodman arrives on the south coast with Championship experience having spent the last two seasons on loan at Swansea, making 88 appearances overall for the club.

The shot-stopper has also represented England from under-16s up to under-21s.

Woodman wrote on Twitter: “Buzzing to have joined @afcbournemouth for the rest of the season. Big four months ahead.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Government ‘set for U-turn on mandatory Covid vaccinations for NHS and social care workers’

news

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood still in custody after arrest on suspicion of rape and assault

news

Christian Eriksen returns to football signing for Brentford 7 months after cardiac arrest on pitch during Euro 2020

world news