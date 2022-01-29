Fulham fan dies after suffering cardiac arrest during Blackpool match

A supporter who suffered a cardiac arrest during the first half of Fulham’s Sky Bet Championship draw against Blackpool at Craven Cottage has died.

Play was halted for more than 40 minutes early in the game while the man, named by the club as Paul Parish, was treated in the Hammersmith Stand before being taken to hospital.

Fulham said in a statement on Saturday evening: “It is with immense sadness that we inform fans of the passing of supporter Paul Parish.

“Paul suffered a cardiac arrest and received treatment in the Hammersmith Stand at this afternoon’s match before being transferred to the hospital. He sadly passed away this evening.

“Our condolences and the thoughts of everyone at Fulham Football Club go out to Paul’s family, friends and loved ones.

“The family would like to thank the fans of Fulham and Blackpool for the respect and care they showed as well as all staff at Craven Cottage and at the hospital for their assistance, care and attention. Rest in Peace Paul.”

Blackpool added on Twitter: “We are all deeply saddened to learn of Paul’s passing. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Paul’s family and all those connected to @FulhamFC at this time.”

On the pitch Josh Bowler’s second-half strike denied Fulham a fifth successive league win as Marco Silva’s Championship leaders were held 1-1.

Aleksandar Mitrovic struck his 28th league goal of the season in the sixth minute, shortly before the stoppage.

But Fulham were unable to hold on to the lead, with Blackpool working their way back on to level terms when Bowler fired home in the 57th minute.

Silva’s side had scored 22 goals in their previous four games and it was clear they were brimming with confidence from the way they took control of the game.

And it did not take the Cottagers long to find a way through the visitors’ defences and establish the lead.

Neeskens Kebano and Fabio Carvalho created the opening with a well-worked passing move before Mitrovic was give the simple job of finishing from close range from Carvalho’s cross.

Blackpool’s priority then was to prevent the game slipping away from them and they held firm until referee Peter Bankes halted play in the 13th minute.

Both teams left the field of play while Parish received treatment in the stand before being transferred to hospital.

When play did resume, Blackpool – who were aiming to stage a repeat of the victory over Silva’s side in September – were able to establish more of a foothold in the game.

Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak was forced to dive full length to keep out Callum Connolly’s free-kick.

And Seasiders midfielder Bowler was unlucky to see a left-footed shot strike the crossbar after cutting in from the right-hand flank.

But Fulham continued to test Blackpool goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw, who did well to deny Mitrovic’s follow up after Jordan Thorniley’s attempted clearance had hit the post.

And the keeper did even better when he produced a fine double save to prevent Harry Wilson adding a second goal immediately before half-time after the winger had been sent clear by Harrison Reed’s pass.

Fulham carried on where they had left off at the start of the second half, with Carvalho capping a run from halfway with a shot that rebounded to safety off Grimshaw’s near post.

But the visitors showed more purpose after the break and began to apply pressure on Rodak’s goal.

The Fulham stopper was forced to save well from Jordan Gabriel’s shot but had little chance of preventing Bowler’s 56th-minute equaliser.

The opening came after a misplaced pass from home centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo was picked up by CJ Hamilton, who surged forward before finding Bowler who finished with a first-time shot from 16 yards out.

Fulham pressed forward in an attempt to re-establish their lead but they rarely looked like finding a way through as the spoils were shared.