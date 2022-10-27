27 October 2022

Gabriel Osho banned as Luton take on Sunderland

By NewsChain Sport
27 October 2022

Luton will be without the suspended Gabriel Osho for the visit of Sunderland on Saturday.

The 24-year-old defender was given a straight red card in their 4-0 defeat to Watford last weekend and will serve the first of a three-match ban.

Fred Onyedinma continues to be a doubt for Nathan Jones’ side.

Defender Reece Burke remains sidelined with a long-term injury.

Sunderland could welcome striker Ellis Simms back into the side for their trip to Kenilworth Road.

The 21-year-old has missed each of the last eight league games for the Black Cats with a toe injury but has since returned to training and could be involved on Saturday.

Winger Patrick Roberts may also return from a hamstring problem which kept him out of last week’s 4-2 defeat to Burnley.

Striker Ross Stewart is a longer-term absentee.

