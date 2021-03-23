Gareth Bale gives update on Spurs future
Gareth Bale has given an update on his future at Tottenham ahead of Wales' World Cup qualifiers.
Bale is spending the season on loan with Spurs from Real Madrid and has revealed he intends to go back to Spain at the end of the campaign.
Sign up to our newsletter
Bale, 31, is with Wales as they prepare for their opening World Cup qualifier away against Belgium on Wednesday.
“There’s no distraction for me,” Bale said when asked how his club future might affect his international form.
“I think the main reason I came to Spurs this year was to play football first and foremost.
“Going into the Euros I wanted to be match-fit. The original plan was to do a season at Spurs and after the Euros still have a year left at Real Madrid.
“My plan is to go back, that’s as far I have planned.”