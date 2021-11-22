Gareth Southgate excited to extend ‘incredible experience’ with new England deal

England boss Gareth Southgate is excited by the potential in the team’s future after signing a new contract.

The 51-year-old’s deal was set to expire after next year’s World Cup but he and his assistant Steve Holland have signed a two-year extension through to December 2024.

Speaking at a media conference arranged in the wake of his new deal, Southgate said: “I’d like to say how excited we are, the last five years have been an incredible experience.

“We can see what’s possible with the existing squad and some of the players coming through our age-group teams. We are grateful for the support of the FA. We felt it was important to qualify (before signing) so there was no question on focus. We are looking forward to the next few years to make some new memories.”

It is reward for the great strides England have made under Southgate, who later this month will celebrate five years in charge of the national team.

During that time the former Middlesbrough boss has led the Three Lions to a first World Cup semi-final since 1990, a third-placed finish in the Nations League and the final of the European Championship for the first time.

Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “Gareth and Steve have built a really strong culture with the players and support team and are best placed to take this young team forward.

“The success comes with revised expectations. We used to celebrate qualifying, now we expect to reach the latter stages.

“People will ask how we can afford this, but I will say this is a performance-related rise. Gareth and Steve care about the organisation. We are delighted Gareth and Steve have chosen to continue.”