Gareth Southgate expected to continue as England boss

Gareth Southgate is expected to stay on as England manager, the PA news agency understands.

The 52-year-old was considering his future in the wake of last weekend’s 2-0 quarter-final defeat to reigning champions France at the World Cup.

Southgate has a contract until the 2024 European Championship but admitted to feeling “conflicted” about staying on given what has often been a difficult 18 months.

But the former defender is now expected to stay in charge for a fourth major tournament.

Southgate led England to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia in 2018 and the final of last summer’s European Championship, before reaching the last eight in Qatar.

The Sunday Times reported he intends to inform the Football Association of his decision by the end of the week or very soon after.

