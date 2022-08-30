30 August 2022

Gary O’Neil has injuries to contend with for Bournemouth’s clash with Wolves

By NewsChain Sport
30 August 2022

Gary O’Neil has no fresh injury concerns as he takes charge of Bournemouth for the first time against Wolves.

With Scott Parker sacked on Monday, O’Neil has taken over on a temporary basis and still has a few players sidelined.

Ryan Fredericks (calf), Joe Rothwell (quad), David Brooks (fitness) and Junior Stanislas (groin) are all out for the Cherries, who will be looking to respond to a 9-0 thrashing at Liverpool last time out.

Willy Boly is not expected to feature for Wolves.

The defender failed to show up for Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle as he tries to force a move from Molineux.

Chiquinho (knee) is also on the sidelines for boss Bruno Lage as Wolves search for a first Premier League win of the season.

Bournemouth provisional squad: Travers, Neto, Kelly, Mepham, Smith, Stacey, Hill, Senesi, Lerma, Cook, Pearson, Zemura, Billing, Marcondes, Dembele, Christie, Tavernier, Lowe, Anthony, Moore, Solanke.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Sarkic, Ait Nouri, Collins, Mosquera, Gomes, Jonny, Kilman, Semedo, Neves, Podence, Nunes, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Guedes, Hwang, Neto, Ronan, Campbell, Traore, Jimenez.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Meghan Markle opens up about ‘losing’ her father and Harry’s relationship with Charles

world news

Notting Hill Carnival revellers enjoy first Adults Day parade since pandemic

news

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool

news