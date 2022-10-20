20 October 2022

Gavan Holohan doubtful for Grimsby with calf and knee problems

By NewsChain Sport
20 October 2022

Gavan Holohan is a major doubt for Grimsby ahead of the visit of Bradford.

The experienced midfielder scored in the 3-1 win at Stockport at the weekend.

But he failed to emerge for the second half due to calf and knee problems.

Bryn Morris and Jordan Cropper are set to miss out again.

Scott Banks is available for Bradford.

The on-loan Crystal Palace winger missed four games with a calf strain but returned in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek.

Alex Gilliead is also back in contention following the birth of his child.

Emmanuel Osadebe and Jamie Walker are still out injured.

