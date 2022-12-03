03 December 2022

Goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon earns Partick Thistle dramatic last-gasp draw

By NewsChain Sport
03 December 2022

Goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon dramatically equalised for Partick Thistle deep into injury time to earn the visitors a 1-1 draw at Cove Rangers.

Sneddon came up for a corner as Thistle sought a late leveller and headed home to secure a point.

He was a hero at both ends, having produced strong saves in the second half from Luis Longstaff and Gerry McDonagh.

Cove had taken the lead in the sixth minute through Mitch Megginson, who controlled Max Johnston’s cross on his chest before firing home.

