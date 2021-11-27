Good performances all over the park – boss Liam Manning hails MK Dons display

MK Dons boss Liam Manning was thrilled to see his side’s work during the week bear fruit on the pitch as they brushed aside Morecambe 4-0 at the Mazuma Stadium.

Two goals from Matt O’Riley and efforts from Harry Darling and Mo Eisa give the visitors a comfortable victory and left manager Manning hailing his players.

He said: “I’ve got to give the lads credit today.

“We spoke a lot in the week about creating a style and an identity and we got that today and I am delighted for them. We played some really good football at times and when we got ahead we managed the game really well.

“There were a lot of good performances all over the park and I can’t single anyone out. We defended well and we showed some real quality going forward.

“Mo Eisa took his goal well and Matt O’Riley showed the quality he has in the final third and we now have to work on getting him in those areas more so he can get even more goals.”

The visitors took the lead with their first threatening move after 23 minutes when Eisa ran on to a long ball and showed great composure to cut inside Ryan Delaney and produce a neat finish past Jokull Andresson.

It was 2-0 five minutes before the break when Scott Twine’s cross was only half-cleared by Anthony O’Connor and O’Riley finished from eight yards out.

The home side started the second half well and Dons goalkeeper Andy Fisher produced two superb saves in quick succession to deny Arthur Gnahoua and Alfie McCalmont.

But the Shrimps’ fightback was ended with a third goal for the Dons when Darling headed home a Twine corner from close range and O’Riley made it 4-0 eight minutes from time.

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson was unhappy with his side’s performance.

He said: “It was a really, really disappointing result. We started the game well and created some good chances but then we stopped pressing and we got punished.

“When we play on the front foot and are positive we are a decent side but when we sit back and play with fear you are made to pay.

“We showed some spirit to try and get back into it but then we gave away two poor goals and you can’t do that against a side like MK Dons.

“We are giving teams chances and they are not having to work hard enough to score goals against us.”