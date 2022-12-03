Grant Savoury double helps deliver sweet victory for Queen’s Park over Hamilton
Queen’s Park kept the pressure on the cinch Championship pacesetters with a 4-0 home win over bottom club Hamilton.
All the goals came in the first half, with Grant Savoury netting twice and Simon Murray and Josh McPake also on target.
Savoury opened the scoring in the 26th minute, beating goalkeeper Ryan Fulton with a curling shot.
It was 2-0 two minutes later when Murray finished off good work from Malachi Boateng.
After Hamilton centre-back Daniel O’Reilly had seen a header saved by Calum Ferrie, McPake made it 3-0 in the 36th minute.
The scoring was completed in first-half stoppage time when Savoury rounded off a move which involved good build-up play from Murray and Dom Thomas.
