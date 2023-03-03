Greg Kiltie not surprised by Greg Taylor’s success at Celtic

Greg Kiltie is not surprised by the heady heights Greg Taylor has reached at Celtic after stoutly defending his former team-mate following his move to Parkhead.

Both players shared a dressing room at Kilmarnock before left-back Taylor signed a four-year contract with the Hoops in September 2019.

It took the 25-year-old time to win over the Celtic fans but he has developed into a key figure for Ange Postecoglou’s relentless league leaders, who travel to St Mirren in the cinch Premiership on Sunday.

Kiltie, who joined the Buddies in 2021, is well aware of Taylor’s talents but had to persuade some sceptical friends.

He said: “It is not a surprise. Greg is a really good footballer. When he first went in I probably had a few arguments with my mates.

“It wasn’t so much that he wasn’t up to it, it is they (Celtic) had just let Kieran Tierney go to Arsenal so it is a different type of player and the way they play is totally different.

“It was me basically telling them what Greg can do compared to Kieran.

“You see him coming into the middle of the pitch and getting the ball, he is so comfortable in doing it, the way that Celtic play probably suits him to a tee. So, no surprise to me.

“He has been doing excellent at Celtic, he has been so good and he is another one we have to keep at length on Sunday.”

Kiltie came off the bench in September when St Mirren beat Celtic 2-0 in Paisley and the Buddies remain the only domestic side to get the better of them this season.

The Saints attacker admits fates have to conspire again if there is to be a chance of a repeat.

He said: “Everyone was on it that day, the boys played really well. Celtic were flying at that time so it probably came as a surprise. It is their only blip. It was a great day for us.

“You probably need every single player in a St Mirren shirt to have one of their best days of the season and you probably need Celtic to have one of their not-so-good days.

“You need to believe in any game you go in to. Obviously it is going to be a challenge. We have to believe in what we do and see what happens.”