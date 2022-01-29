29 January 2022

Grimsby grind out nervy win over Wealdstone

By NewsChain Sport
29 January 2022

Grimsby survived a nervy finish to secure a 2-1 victory against Wealdstone at Blundell Park.

The Mariners were in control of the National League clash after Michee Efete was credited with getting the final touch for the opener with 34 minutes gone.

Efete headed home a second shortly after the interval before the visitors struck back through Jamie Mascoll.

Wealdstone sensed they might be able to salvage a point from the encounter but Grimsby held on to take all three points.

