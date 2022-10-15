15 October 2022

Grimsby maintain fine away form with win over 10-man Stockport

15 October 2022

Grimsby’s impressive away record continued with a 3-1 victory at 10-man Stockport.

The Hatters, who were unbeaten in five league games at Edgeley Park, dominated the early stages but fell behind to a rapid-fire double.

After Ryan Johnson’s error was pounced upon by the Mariners, a parried Otis Khan effort fell fortuitously into the path of Harry Clifton for a tap-in on 24 minutes.

The hosts failed to recognise the warning signs and were two down inside the half-hour mark when Gavan Holohan rifled home from point-blank range.

Poacher Paddy Madden then handed Dave Challinor’s side a lifeline before the interval when he scored for a third successive game on the rebound.

A rejuvenated Stockport outfit thought they had a leveller after the restart but Myles Hippolyte’s fierce effort was saved heroically by stopper Max Crocombe.

Any chance of a comeback then faded when Callum Camps compounded a frustrating afternoon with a straight red card for a rash challenge in the 72nd minute.

Deep into added time, substitute Alex Hunt added a third as Grimsby coasted towards a sixth successive away game without defeat.

