22 October 2022

Halifax continue strong form with win over Dagenham

By NewsChain Sport
Goals from Mani Dieseruvwe and Jesse Debrah earned Halifax a valuable three points in a 2-0 win against Dagenham in the National League.

After an uneventful first half, Halifax took the lead in the 60th minute when Dieseruvwe headed in Jamie Cooke’s cross moments after seeing a shot cleared off the line.

Millenic Alli hit a post as Halifax searched for a clinching second, which finally arrived in injury time through Debrah’s header.

Victory made it seven points from three games for Halifax.

