Harry Kane continues to pack a punch on Boxing Day

Harry Kane’s opener against Crystal Palace saw him match Robbie Fowler’s Premier League record for goals on Boxing Day.

The Tottenham striker has never failed to score in a fixture on December 26 and took his tally to nine in six games.

That matched the tally of former Liverpool, Leeds and Manchester City man Robbie Fowler and here, the PA news agency looks at Kane’s Boxing Day matches.

2014: Leicester 1 Tottenham 2 (Kane 1)

2015: Tottenham 3 Norwich 0 (Kane 2)

2017: Tottenham 5 Southampton 2 (Kane 3)

2018: Tottenham 5 Bournemouth 0 (Kane 1)

2019: Tottenham 2 Brighton 1 (Kane 1)

2021: Tottenham 3 Crystal Palace 0 (Kane 1)

Kane started as he would go on with a goal in his first minute of top-flight Boxing Day action, meeting Nacer Chadli’s cross to beat Wes Morgan and finish against the club where he previously spent a spell on loan. Leonardo Ulloa equalised before Christian Eriksen scored Tottenham’s winner.

Kane reached a club-record 27 league goals in the calendar year as he first won and converted a penalty before doubling the lead from Dele Alli’s pass. Tom Carroll rounded off the win as a substitute.

Another record for Kane as he this time moved to 39 league goals for the calendar year in 36 games, beating Alan Shearer’s mark of 36 set in 1995. He headed in Eriksen’s free-kick for the opener, tucked in a second from Son Heung-min’s pass and clipped an impudent third past Fraser Forster from Alli’s through-ball.

2018: Tottenham 5 Bournemouth 0

Tottenham thrilled their home fans with five goals at Wembley for the second Christmas in succession, with Kane this time contributing just one as he brilliantly finished from Eriksen’s ball over the top.

2019: Tottenham 2 Brighton 1

Kane had a goal disallowed by VAR as his side trailed 1-0 at half-time to Adam Webster’s header, but he equalised at the second attempt after Mat Ryan saved his initial effort and Alli then netted a Spurs winner.

2021: Tottenham 3 Crystal Palace 0

Spurs made it 15 Boxing Day fixtures without defeat as the England captain set the ball rolling and Lucas Moura and Son made sure of victory against 10-man Palace, with Wilfried Zaha sent off.