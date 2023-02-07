Barnet were winners at FC Halifax (Mike Egerton/PA)
07 February 2023

Harry Smith scores debut goal as Barnet come from behind to beat FC Halifax

By NewsChain Sport
07 February 2023

Barnet came from a goal down to secure a 3-1 win at FC Halifax.

The hosts went ahead after only seven minutes when Milli Ali controlled a ball over the top before rifling home.

Both teams hit the woodwork in a frantic first half before Harry Smith marked his Barnet debut with a tap-in at the far post to equalise.

In the second half, Ryan De Havilland’s free-kick came back off the crossbar before Nicke Kabamba lashed home from close range and Moussa Diarra wrapped up the win nine minutes from full-time.

