Hartlepool wait on fitness of goalkeeper Ben Killip ahead of Stockport clash
Hartlepool are waiting for news on goalkeeper Ben Killip’s injury ahead of the clash with Stockport.
Pools brought in Alex Cairns on an emergency loan from Fleetwood after number one Killip and back-up Kyle Letheren (back) were ruled out of the FA Cup clash with Harrogate.
Cairns’ deal could be extended if Killip remains sidelined.
Rollin Menayese made a welcome return in the 3-1 win against Town and should continue, but fellow defender Euan Murray is a doubt with a back issue. Striker Theo Robinson left the club earlier this week.
Stockport are still expected to be without goalkeeper Vit Jaros.
The on-loan Liverpool keeper has missed the last seven games with an ankle injury, with Ben Hinchcliffe filling in.
Ryan Johnson, James Brown and Antoni Sarcevic all missed the FA Cup second-round draw with Charlton through a combination of injury and illness and the trio will be assessed.
Hatters boss Dave Challinor returns to his former club for the first time since leaving and will expect a hostile reception given the acrimonious circumstances of his Pools exit.
