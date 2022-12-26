Craig Gordon suffered a broken fibula and tibia (Robert Perry/PA)
26 December 2022

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon out for season after suffering double leg break

By NewsChain Sport
26 December 2022

Hearts captain Craig Gordon will miss the rest of the season after suffering a double leg break against Dundee United on Christmas Eve.

The 39-year-old Scotland goalkeeper was hurt in an accidental collision with Steven Fletcher during the 2-2 draw after coming out to meet a long ball.

He has undergone surgery for a broken fibula and tibia but remains in hospital.

Manager Robbie Neilson said on heartsfc.co.uk: “Our thoughts first and foremost are with Craig and his young family. It’s been an incredibly distressing time for them, especially at Christmas, and everyone at the club is here to offer them our full support.

“It is obviously a massive blow to lose a player as influential as Craig for the rest of the season but, to be honest, all anyone is thinking of right now is about his wellbeing.

“I’ve known Craig for a long, long time and he’s a warrior. He’s faced injury adversity before and come back stronger, so I’ve no doubt that he’ll approach this in the same manner.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

King to celebrate Christmas alongside family at Sandringham

news

All Boxing Day trains axed due to strike

world news

At least 18 dead as monster storm brings rain, snow and cold across US

news