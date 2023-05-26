He’s a warrior – Murray Davidson gets high praise from Saints boss MacLean

Steven MacLean described Murray Davidson as a “warrior” as the veteran midfielder gets set to say his goodbyes to St Johnstone.

Reports claim the 35-year-old, currently injured, has decided to call time on his career at the end of the season.

Davidson, who earned himself a testimonial at the Perth club, was signed in the summer of 2009 from Livingston along with Dave Mackay, and has since become a fan favourite.

Injury deprived him of a Scottish Cup winners’ medal in 2014 but he was part of the St Johnstone team who won the trophy in 2021.

Ahead of the final cinch Premiership game of the season on Sunday, when Livingston visit McDiarmid Park, interim boss MacLean was asked about Davidson’s impact at the club.

He said: “Where do I start? Him and Dave Mackay got brought into the club on a double deal and it is probably the best bit of business the club have ever done.

“He has been my team-mate, I have coached him – unfortunately I have not managed him yet, that would have been tough I suppose – but what a guy.

“The best word I could use to describe Murray is that he’s a warrior.

“He has been a warrior for this football club and a great servant to it.

“He will be missed, as a friend as well. Yes, it will be emotional on Sunday for him and everyone at the club.”

MacLean took over from Callum Davidson in April and ensured Saints’ Premiership status with a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, following it up with a 3-3 draw at Ross County on Wednesday night.

Reports claim he is to be offered the manager’s job but the former St Johnstone striker said: “It is the same situation. I am just looking forward to Livingston.

“There has been no talks this week contrary to reports.

“The chairman and I said we would sit down and speak after the game and we will, when there is a conversation to be had, we will have that conversation.

“No change in my situation. Unfortunately I can’t give you any information. I am looking forward to Livingston and what will be will be.”