31 January 2022

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney has defensive issues to ponder

By NewsChain Sport
Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney make a late decision on whether to include two of his key defenders for the visit of Hearts.

Captain Paul Hanlon has missed the last two games with a heel injury but could be back in contention, while vice-captain Paul McGinn went off injured in Saturday’s defeat by Livingston.

Kyle Magennis, who had been close to returning after four months out with a groin problem, has suffered a fresh setback and will be out for several weeks.Hearts centre-back Craig Halkett is sidelined for several weeks with a hamstring problem.Fellow defender Michael Smith is still out with a back issue but could return for Sunday’s trip to Rangers.Manager Robbie Neilson has a few selection issues to ponder, with regular starters Barrie McKay, Alex Cochrane and Peter Haring all having been rested for last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Motherwell.

