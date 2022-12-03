High-flying Northampton held by Tranmere
Northampton lost ground on the top two in League Two as they were held to a goalless draw by Tranmere at Sixfields.
Mitch Pinnock saw an early shot blocked for Northampton and Sam Hoskins fired just wide from long range, but the game’s first big chance came at the other end where Josh Hawkes was denied by Lee Burge after 15 minutes.
Burge then had to be at his very best to produce an outstanding double save, somehow keeping out both Kane Hemmings’ initial header and then Paul Lewis on the rebound.
Northampton dominated possession but struggled to create many clear chances, with Hoskins going as close as anyone in the first half when whipping a shot just wide.
There continued to be little between the teams after the break as Hemmings spurned another decent opening for Tranmere, while Jon Guthrie shot straight at visiting goalkeeper Ross Doohan.
Northampton’s best chance of the game arrived in added time when Hoskins brought down a long ball inside the penalty area before dragging his shot wide of the far post.
