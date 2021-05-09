Highlights: Villarreal B 3-4 Barça B
Loading...
21:35pm, Sun 09 May 2021
Awin away at Villarreal B made it possible for Barça B to secure second position in the division, and the result was practically assured in the first half after the visitors went into the break 0-3 to the good. Matheus opened the scoring with a penalty (0-1, min 21), and the same player, after a raking pass from Oriol Busquets, finished wonderfully to make it 0-2. Oriol Busquets himself looked to have made the game safe before the break (0-3, min 45).