16 October 2022

Hull’s match against Birmingham delayed because goals were too big

By NewsChain Sport
16 October 2022

Kick-off in Hull’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Birmingham was delayed for 20 minutes because the goals were too big.

Referee Leigh Doughty and his officials made the decision around 30 minutes before the scheduled start at the MKM Stadium after workers were called in to cut the posts down to size before the goal-line technology was recalibrated.

A statement on the Tigers’ official Twitter account said: “Kick-off this afternoon has been delayed to 3:20pm.

“The match officials have informed the club that the goal posts need to be readjusted and HawkEye recalibrated before the match can start.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Forty confirmed dead after explosion rocks Turkish coal mine

world news

Her days are numbered: Papers round on Liz Truss after Chancellor pays price for chaos

news

Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to ‘incredible’ Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane

news