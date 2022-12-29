I still want more, says Luton boss Rob Edwards after emphatic win over QPR

Rob Edwards insists his Luton side can play even better after they crushed QPR 3-0 to make it back-to-back wins under the new boss.

In their third match since Edwards’ appointment the Hatters followed up their success over Norwich with a resounding away victory.

But Edwards said: “I don’t think we were at our best. I still want more. When we win the ball back I think we can be better at both ends of the pitch.

“But we were ruthless at one end and defended like warriors when we had to – which these lads do really well and enjoy doing.

“Once we got the first goal we just quietened everyone a little bit and then were able to manage it fairly well.

“The timing of the second goal was great and that allowed us to be solid and try to pick them off.

“We probably didn’t have that snap and that bite we had against Norwich, but full credit because they really put a shift in.”

Alfie Doughty sealed the win with a stunning strike after Carlton Morris had scored twice for the Hatters.

Striker Morris opened the scoring in the 10th minute and doubled the lead just 80 seconds into the second half, taking his tally for the season to 10.

“I’m delighted he got his goals, but he gives us so much more than goals,” Edwards said.

“His hold-up play and work-rate are brilliant and he’s a massive team player. He’s a great person and a wonderful lad to work with.”

QPR boss Neil Critchley admitted his team simply “failed” in their first home match since he took over.

Unbeaten in two away games under Critchley, his side slumped to a fourth straight home defeat on a miserable evening for the west London side.

“It was a very disappointing evening. The game has been decided in both penalty boxes and the timing of the goals we gave away were really poor,” said Critchley.

“The story of our night was that we failed a lot – with our final ball and decision-making. We also didn’t get that bit of luck in front of goal that you might need.

“The second goal is the biggest disappointment for me because I felt at 1-0 that in the second half the game would follow a similar pattern to the first in that we were in the ascendancy. That second goal had a huge bearing on the outcome of the game.

“When you’ve been beaten 3-0 it looks like there’s been chance after chance and you’ve been well beaten, but I didn’t think we were.

“(Goalkeeper) Seny Dieng had very little to do and has picked the ball out of the net three times. We just failed and they didn’t.”