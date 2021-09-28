Ian Evatt praises ‘ruthless’ Bolton after big win at Charlton

Bolton manager Ian Evatt praised his side’s ruthlessness after they came from behind to triumph 4-1 over Charlton at The Valley.

Josh Davison opened the scoring for the Addicks in the 12th minute but Oladapo Afolayan got Bolton back on level terms three minutes from the break.

A back-and-forth second-half was finely balanced until Kieran Lee struck in the 73rd and 81st minutes to put Bolton firmly in control.

With Charlton pushing bodies forward late on, the Trotters countered and added a fourth through Antoni Sarcevic in stoppage time.

“Before the game, we spoke about not conceding an early goal and giving Charlton some confidence,” Evatt said.

“I think they’re a team that’s low on confidence at the moment. We did exactly the opposite in conceding an early goal, gave them a lift.

“But then I thought once we worked out where the space was and moved the ball with more speed and tempo, we started causing them problems. And then obviously Dapo (Afolayan) got the goal at a great time for us.

“Second half we raised the tempo, raised the intensity – with and without the ball – and teams struggle to press the ball against us for 90 minutes.

“You physically can’t do it, it doesn’t matter who you are. And I thought Charlton fatigued and we were just clinical and ruthless in front of goal.

“We could have easily had that same scoreline Saturday (at Sunderland) but we missed too many opportunities. Tonight we were more ruthless.”

The victory sends Bolton into seventh place in the League One table, just two points off the play-off spots while defeat for Charlton sees them drop to 23rd, now four points adrift of safety.

A pre-season favourite of many to challenge for promotion, the Addicks have thus far been one of the division’s biggest surprises. Still, manager Nigel Adkins remains bullish about his and his side’s prospects going forward.

“I know we’re working hard,” Adkins said. “I know everyone’s preparing right but ultimately we’re not getting the results.

“We’ve put a couple of good performances in but we’ve ended up on the wrong scoreline. I’ve got total understanding for the supporter’s (frustrations) because I want us to do well, I’ve come here to do well.

“We’ve got a long-term vision. I want to be the Charlton Athletic manager.

“I think we all know the results have got to improve. As I said, I want to be the Charlton Athletic manager. The owner’s come in, he’s brought me in, there’s a long-term vision, and we’re having a challenging time – at the moment we’re right up against it and I know that.

“Ultimately you get judged on results and today’s result wasn’t good enough. This football club, the stature of this football club, needs to be in a better position.”