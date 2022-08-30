30 August 2022

Ian Poveda in line for Blackpool bow

By NewsChain Sport
30 August 2022

Blackpool could hand a debut to Ian Poveda when they host Blackburn.

Winger Poveda completed a season-long loan switch from Leeds over the weekend.

The Seasiders are still without Sonny Carey, who is halfway through a three-match ban.

Luke Garbutt, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Kevin Stewart, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley are injured.

Dominic Hyam could make his debut for Blackburn.

The defender signed from Coventry for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

Sam Szmodics will be assessed after feeling unwell following a collision in Rovers’ defeat against Stoke.

Sam Gallagher and Callum Brittain are also injury doubts after missing the Stoke match.

