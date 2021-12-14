14 December 2021

Injury and Covid concerns for depleted Brighton

By NewsChain Sport
14 December 2021

Brighton are battling an injury and Covid-19 crisis ahead of the visit of Wolves.

The Seagulls are without Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Jeremy Sarmiento, Danny Welbeck, Steven Alzate and Adam Lallana through injury and have three or four positive Covid cases.

Defender Shane Duffy is also out through suspension.

Raul Jimenez is suspended for Wolves.

The striker was sent off for two quickfire yellow cards during Saturday’s loss at Manchester City.

Pedro Neto, Jonny and Yerson Mosquera remain long-term absentees.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Lamptey, Cucurella, Bissouma, Roberts, Gross, Moder, Trossard, Steele, Burn, Veltman, Mac Allister, March, Richards, Maupay, Locadia, Mwepu, Connolly.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Boly, Coady, Semedo, Kilman, Saiss, Bueno, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Podence, Trincao, Silva, Hwang, Traore, Campbell.

