23 April 2022

Inverness clinch third place with victory at Morton

By NewsChain Sport
23 April 2022

Inverness secured third place in the cinch Championship as Roddy MacGregor’s first-half strike saw them to a 1-0 win at Morton.

MacGregor sent a shot past Jack Hamilton from around 20 yards out in the 27th minute of the contest at Cappielow.

The visitors subsequently had an effort cleared off the line six minutes into the second half as Iain Wilson dealt with Tom Walsh’s attempt.

Billy Dodds’ men keep four points clear of fourth-placed Patrick in the play-off places, while Dougie Imrie’s Morton stay seventh.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry meets king of Netherlands after enjoying pint with friends in Irish pub

news

Arsenal fan Lewis Hamilton keen to turn Chelsea into a profit-making and winning machine

news

Queen hailed as ‘inspiration to so many’ on 96th birthday

world news