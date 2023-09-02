Ipswich hit back from two goals down to beat Cardiff

Ipswich fought back from two goals down to get back to winning ways with a 3-2 victory over Cardiff in a pulsating encounter at Portman Road.

The visitors led 2-0 through midfielder Aaron Ramsey and skipper Joe Ralls.

But the Tractor Boys came back strongly, dominating the second half thanks to goals from Nathan Broadhead and two from substitute Freddie Ladapo.

Ipswich started on the front foot as wing-back Harry Clarke’s teasing cross was met by Broadhead but his effort was directed straight at Cardiff goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson.

City had the ball in net in the 16th minute but it was ruled out for offside. Vaclav Hladky palmed out a header by City centre-back Mark McGuinness, with Karlan Grant in an offside position as he fired home the loose ball.

Conor Chaplin tested Runarsson with a shot from outside the penalty area in the 20th minute.

Cardiff took the lead on the half-hour when Ramsey stroked the ball home from inside the six-yard box. He started the attack wide on the right, firing the ball to Grant whose cross found the unmarked 32-year-old former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder.

Town almost levelled two minutes later when George Hirst’s shot was beaten up in the air by Runarsson and the ball dropped just wide.

It was the final act for the Ipswich striker as he was replaced by Ladapo and in the 43rd minute he cut the ball back for Chaplin, whose first-time effort was kept out by the feet of Runarsson.

Cardiff had a wonderful opportunity to extend their lead just before the break when a cross from Ollie Tanner found an unmarked Yakou Meite and with only Hladky to beat, the Ivory Coast international headed the ball over the crossbar.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute when Ralls swept a crisp low shot into the bottom corner.

But Town pulled a goal back six minutes later when Broadhead rifled a stunning shot into the back of the net from just outside the penalty area.

Ipswich had a penalty appeal turned away by referee Gavin Ward when Broadhead went down under a challenge from Perry Ng, but they drew level in the 68th minute through Ladapo.

Town kept the pressure on the Cardiff goal following a corner and the striker squeezed the ball home at the near post.

Hladky came to Town’s rescue when he kept out efforts from Grant and Ike Ugbo.

And Ipswich took the lead in the 78th minute when a cross from substitute Omari Hutchinson struck Runarsson and rebounded in off Ladapo’s head from close range to send the majority of the 28,011 watching fans home happy.