Ipswich sign midfielder Scott Fraser from MK Dons on a three-year contract
Ipswich have signed midfielder Scott Fraser from MK Dons on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.
The 26-year-old, who scored 14 goals in Sky Bet League One last season, is Town’s eighth signing of an already busy summer.
Fraser said the move “felt right” and he has targeted promotion with Paul Cook’s side.
“I have seen the players the club have signed recently and it’s a massive club that clearly wants to go places so I’m delighted to be part of it,” he told iFollow Ipswich.
“I’ve always said that I’ve wanted to play in the Championship and then push on from there but I didn’t want to go to a club a level up just to say I had played at that standard.
“If the opportunity came along, I wanted to join a club that had ambitions to get in the Championship and not just survive, but to kick on from there and when I spoke to (chief executive officer) Mark (Ashton) and the gaffer here, that is what I took from it.”