Ipswich, the lowest-ranked team left in Women’s FA Cup, draw WSL side West Ham
Southern Premier leaders Ipswich have been drawn at home to Women’s Super League club West Ham in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
Joe Sheehan’s third-tier side – the lowest-ranked team remaining – reached the last eight of the competition for the first time in their history by defeating divisional rivals Southampton on penalties on Sunday.
Championship strugglers Coventry have been handed a daunting trip to WSL leaders and 14-time winners Arsenal, while holders Chelsea will host Birmingham.
Manchester City will play at home to Everton in the other last-eight clash after thrashing rivals Manchester United 4-1 in round five.
The four ties will be played on Sunday, March 20. Winning clubs will collect £4,000 from the competition prize fund, with losing clubs picking up £1,000.
Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-0 in last season’s rescheduled final, which was played on December 5 after being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Emma Hayes’ Blues thumped Leicester 7-0 in the last-16 on Saturday.
West Ham – finalists in 2019 – overcame Reading 1-0 the following day, while Arsenal thrashed Liverpool 4-0, Everton won 2-0 at Charlton and Birmingham beat Durham 1-0.
Coventry, who are bottom of the second tier, registered a 4-2 success at West Brom.
This year’s final takes place on Sunday, May 15 at Wembley.
