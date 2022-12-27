‘It’ll be down the road’ – Scott Arfield on when his Gers future will be decided

Scott Arfield admits it will be further “down the road” before decisions are made about his future at Rangers.

The 34-year-old midfielder is one of several Gers players including Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos whose contracts are up at the end of the season.

Arfield, who signed for the Light Blues from Burnley in 2018, again showed his worth to Rangers last week with an added-time double after coming off the bench to give the Ibrox side a remarkable 3-2 win at Aberdeen.

Ahead of the cinch Premiership game against Motherwell at Ibrox on Wednesday night, he said: “I’d love to stay here for as long as possible.

“Whether that be in any capacity. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here since I walked through the door and I want to keep those moments going.”

Asked if there had been any contract talks, he smiled as he replied: “No, not at the minute. When you get over 30, these talks stop.

“That’s just football and that’s just life. You take it day by day and if you get the opportunity that works for everybody, then you’re more than happy to stay.

“It’ll be down the road. You’re not an asset anymore.

“There’s bigger assets at this football club. You need to stay in your lane and know where you are at this minute in time.

“I have no problem with that.”