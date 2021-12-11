It’s been crazy – Schumacher reflects on wild week after Sunderland defeat

Steven Schumacher always knew he was going to have a tough start as Plymouth manager and the long trek to Sunderland proved why.

After the midweek draw with MK Dons at Home Park, Schumacher found himself two goals down within 13 minutes against a Black Cats side starting to return to promotion form.

Dan Neil’s fine finish from a well-crafted corner inside four minutes put the home side in front before Leon Dajaku’s delivery was flicked in brilliantly by Nathan Broadhead for number two.

At that point, with a couple more Sunderland chances wasted and Plymouth struggling to make inroads on Thorben Hoffmann’s goal, Schumacher needed a lift and he got one.

But Dan Scarr’s header in the 64th minute from Jordan Houghton’s corner was not enough and Plymouth dropped to sixth after losing 2-1 and are now without a win in five league matches.

Sunderland would also have had a third but Broadhead, Dajaku and substitute Aiden O’Brien could have added to the lead.

Even though that next goal never arrived, Sunderland climbed up to third with a fourth win in six unbeaten matches.

Schumacher said: “It’s been crazy. The most I have slept since Monday is three hours a night. But the players need to see you in good spirits and I have put a good face on.

“It is part and parcel of being a brand new manager. I will go home and try to switch off, recoup and crack on again come Monday.

“I have been chucked in at the deep end,” he said with a smile. “What young manager wouldn’t want that? I have walked into Stadium MK and now Sunderland, who wouldn’t like that? Two of the best teams in the division.

“We have enjoyed the challenge, not the result today. I feel confident we are more than a match for these top teams in this division. Even though we only took one point from those two games and I am confident.”

He added: “It wasn’t a great start for us here. Disappointed to give Sunderland a 2-0 headstart. It’s tough enough to play games here at the best of times.

“Second half we got closer to them, won more second balls and looked more of a threat. I take encouragement from the effort, the desire that the team showed.”

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson, who was cautioned for complaining about a few contentious decisions from referee Scott Oldham, was satisfied with the outcome.

But Johnson did not want to focus too heavily on that, suggesting that his side have shown great strength to claim two wins and a draw from three consecutive home games.

Johnson said: “I got booked for applauding a great tackle from Tom Flanagan. I will need that rescinded.

“I will not talk about the ref, I’d rather praise the players for the way they dealt with it. The boys coped really well in not losing their heads.

“It was proper entertainment. Both teams played a good part in an entertaining League One game. Plymouth are a good side, awkward to apply pressure to.

“We did really well in the first 15 minutes, we should have put the game to bed with really good chances. We gave them a goal, should have done better on the corner they scored, that’s something to look at.

“But this was the third game in a week at home – a really tough game and we have seven points from nine, we should have had nine. I am proud of the lads really.

“And big credit to (assistant manager) Jamie McAllister for that first goal, he does work with analysts in trying to pick holes in opponents.

“You can’t fill all the zones and Callum Doyle turned it round the corner for Dan Neil to finish, it was really good. On Friday, after the end of my session, for 20 minutes Jamie worked on that. I am more pleased with the result though.”

Prior to this run, Sunderland had lost three games in a row to fall from the top of the table.

And Johnson said: “Four or five weeks ago people questioned whether we were good enough, and the young players, in particular, have come out really, really strong.”