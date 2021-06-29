It’s definitely a special moment – Raheem Sterling relishes victory over Germany

England’s Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
19:20pm, Tue 29 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Raheem Sterling described England’s 2-0 Euro 2020 win against Germany as “a special moment” and said the focus was now on the quarter-final.

Sterling broke the deadlock for the Three Lions in the 75th minute and Harry Kane added a crucial second with four minutes remaining.

“We knew we need to put in a very good performance against a very good side and I thought we did that,” the Manchester City winger told BBC Sport.

“Doing it for your country is always special and it’s definitely a special moment. I wondered if it (my goal) was offside, but I was very happy it went in.

“We knew the intensity we can play at and not many teams can deal with it. The two boys in midfield, Declan and Phillips, they were class, they ate up ground. An all-round great team performance.

“We’ll take it game by game. We’ll see who we’re playing now. We’ll go away and recover and get focused on the next one.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

England

Quotes

PA