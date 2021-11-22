22 November 2021

Jack Armer doubtful as lowly Carlisle host Harrogate in League Two

Jack Armer is a doubt for struggling Carlisle’s Sky Bet League Two clash against Harrogate at Brunton Park.

The 20-year-old was substituted injured after being given treatment following a tackle by Jevani Brown in the first half of their 2-1 defeat to Exeter at the weekend that saw them drop into the relegation zone.

Lewis Alessandra is ruled out for Keith Millen’s side after the manager confirmed the forward would remain on the sidelines “for quite a long time”.

Joe Riley (foot) has missed Carlisle’s last two games and may be absent again as he steps up his recovery.

Will Smith will not travel with Harrogate as they look to bounce back from Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Salford.

The 23-year old reported a minor injury before the Papa John’s Trophy loss to Sheffield Wednesday the previous week and has since had surgery after a scan revealed he was suffering from a double hernia.

Rory McArdle and Luke Armstrong will miss out once again.

Simon Weaver could make changes in search for a response from his side and Jack Muldoon may start after coming off the bench early in the second half at the weekend.

