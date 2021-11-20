Jack Payne snatches victory for Swindon at Newport with late winner
Jack Payne’s late strike sealed a hard-fought 2-1 win for Swindon at fellow promotion hopefuls Newport
A Finn Azaz own goal put the visitors ahead with 17 minutes remaining but Dom Telford netted his 12th goal of the season to level the match a minute later.
Both sides looked to have settled for a point but Payne had other ideas and he fired low past Newport goalkeeper Joe Day from the edge of the area to settle a tight contest in the 88th minute.
Oli Cooper had forced Swindon goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott into a fine save at his near post midway through the first half and Azaz hit the post for the home side soon afterwards.
Alex Gilbert was denied by a flying fingertip save from Day just after the break before the Robins took the lead after 73 minutes when Azaz headed into his own net from a corner.
Telford was in the right place to fire home Cameron Norman’s centre moments later but Payne earned the visitors victory late on.
