Jack Powell stunner secures Matthew Etherington debut win in charge of Crawley
Jack Powell scored a stunner as new Crawley boss Matthew Etherington made a winning start with a hard-fought 2-0 home victory over play-off chasing Swindon.
After Nick Tsaroulla had given Crawley the lead in the 79th minute, Powell produced a 40-yard effort four minutes later to seal a fourth home League Two win in five matches.
Former Peterborough Under-21 coach Etherington went into his first game in charge of Crawley insisting that “everyone has to start somewhere” as he responded to criticism from some supporters worried about his suitability for his first senior role.
The Reds suffered an early injury blow when Teddy Jenks was forced off and his replacement James Tilley had a goal-bound shot blocked by keeper Sol Brynn after good work by the recalled James Balagizi.
Ellis Iandolo fired a sharp chance over for the Robins from a cut back by Frazer Blake-Tracy before Crawley had the ball in the net only for Joel Lynch’s close-range effort to be ruled out for offside.
Swindon started the second half in a more business like fashion and a free-kick by Louis Reed was fumbled on the goalline by keeper Ellery Balcombe before being cleared for a corner.
At the other end Brynn held a low angled shot from Tilley and striker Dom Telford fired over on the turn to rouse home fans.
The Reds broke the deadlock 11 minutes from time when Tsaroulla struck with a deflected shot from 25 yards which wrong-footed Brynn.
Powell doubled the advantage in the 83rd minute by firing into an empty net with keeper Brynn having come outside his area to clear from Aramide Oteh.
There was a lengthy delay before nine minutes of stoppage time when Robins midfielder Saidou Khan was stretchered off after colliding with the post.
