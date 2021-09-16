Jack Ross dismisses talk Hibs were happy to settle for a point against Hearts

Hibs manager Jack Ross dismissed his Hearts counterpart Robbie Neilson’s suggestion that the post-match scenes after Sunday’s goalless Edinburgh derby highlighted a difference in mentality between the two teams.

The Tynecastle boss said after the match that it appeared Hibs were delighted to settle for a point after celebrating with their supporters after the final whistle.

Ross branded that claim “untrue” and is adamant his team were merely showing “appreciation” to their travelling support.

He said: “A couple of things: one, I don’t really concern myself with what other managers say and two, I don’t concern myself with untruths. And that was the case because we didn’t (celebrate).

“There’s a significant difference between celebration and appreciation, and it was certainly the latter from us.”

Hibs will have Jake Doyle-Hayes and Lewis Stevenson back in the squad for Saturday’s match at home to St Mirren and Ross reported positive progress on long-term absentees Jamie Murphy and Christian Doidge.

He said: “We hope Jamie won’t be as long as expected. We may get him back for the Rangers game before the international break but if not I’d certainly expect him back post-international break.

“Christian is making really good progress. His return timescale-wise has accelerated. The timeline originally was probably the end of the year but we’re now looking at hopefully November and maybe early November if he continues in the manner he is at the moment.

“Touch wood, but so far he’s made a recovery that’s exceeded expectation.”

Hibs, who finished third in the Premiership last term, are second after five games of the current campaign and Ross paid tribute to his team’s consistency.

He said: “It’s 43 league games now since we’ve been outside the top four and that’s testament to the consistency and desire to stay in that part of the table, and also the quality within the group. We’ve taken that platform from last season into this season.

“The players know the standards and the habits and demands they need to have to stay there. It’s one defeat in 10 in all our competitive games this season so it’s been encouraging that we’ve started in such a positive manner.

“If we can continue that form for the next four or five fixtures, it’ll have been a brilliant start for us.”